Rather spectacular setting for the 2M Promotions boxing card last Saturday on the beach in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

In the main event, super featherweight Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 11 KOs) won an eight round majority decision over Jesús “Topito” Gómez (13-4, 10 KOs) by scores of 78-74, 77-75, and 76-76.

Also, super bantamweight Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (15-3-1, 6 KOs) knocked out Alan “Malagueño” Salazar (15-8, 7 KOs) at 2:52 of the fifth round.