Matchroom Boxing won the Purse Bid to promote the fight between the World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight super champion Morodjon Akhmadaliev from Uzbekistan and the mandatory challenger and gold champion Ronny Rios from the United States, held on Monday, May 24th, online.

Shaun Palmer, representing Matchroom Boxing, made the highest bid to promote the fight with 525,555 USD, and the tentative date for the fight was set for August 21st. The three possible venues are New York, Los Angeles, and Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

On the other hand, Golden Boy Promotions made an offer of 503,000 USD through its representative Robert Díaz, and had August 28th as a tentative date for the fight.

The procedure was held online through the Zoom platform and was presided by the Director of the Championships Committee, Mr. Carlos Chávez.