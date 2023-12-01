The World Boxing Association (WBA) Executive Committee has approved the creation of a new super cruiserweight division in a vote called by the president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. This new division will be between 200 and 224 pounds, matching the bridgerweight division created by the WBC three years ago.

The WBA made several analyses during recent months before considering the request and in the end it was submitted to a vote, in which it was approved unanimously by the executive committee. The creation of this new division is designed to help fighters considered to be “small heavyweights,” who often give up 25 or more pounds. They will now have the option to move down to super cruiserweight and seek opportunities against more balanced weight opponents.

The WBA ranking committee has already begun working on the creation of the rankings for this weight and the first divisional match-ups will be announced soon.