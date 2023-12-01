The World Boxing Association (WBA) Executive Committee has approved the creation of a new super cruiserweight division in a vote called by the president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. This new division will be between 200 and 224 pounds, matching the bridgerweight division created by the WBC three years ago.
The WBA made several analyses during recent months before considering the request and in the end it was submitted to a vote, in which it was approved unanimously by the executive committee. The creation of this new division is designed to help fighters considered to be “small heavyweights,” who often give up 25 or more pounds. They will now have the option to move down to super cruiserweight and seek opportunities against more balanced weight opponents.
The WBA ranking committee has already begun working on the creation of the rankings for this weight and the first divisional match-ups will be announced soon.
Great, boxing continuing its decline.
Just ridiculous.
What a mess:(
Anything to have more belts and thus more dues/fees to the organization.
While youre at it, why not just jump ahead and make Light Cruiserweight, Super Heavyweight, and then incorporate the stupid made up Bridgerweight one too, even though it’d make no sense.
This is funny. The WBA’s version of the WBC’s bridge water weight.
Super Cruiserweight, at least the name sounds right for such a division. IF there are enough fighters that do end up in this weight division, there is nothing wrong with it with all the gaints there are in the HWs nowadays. Very rare for a fighter to weigh around 220 and be the size of Usyk to make it in the HWs, or have the height, reach and power like Wilder at 215.
Henry, I agree with you here. As it stands now, there are weight divisions @ 115, 118, 122, 126, 130, etc, and most fans seem to have accepted that. Not sure how this is any worse.
WHY!!!!
They already have the rankings for it on their site. Evgeny Tishchenko and Leon Harth are 1 & 2 and they’re scheduled to fight next week in Dubai, so I’m guessing thats their title fight. Badou Jack is 4th, Ryah Mehry is 7th and Andrew Tabiti is 8th.
What I find most interesting about this is ridiculous: The WBA now has a super cruiserweight division and they also have champion at cruiserweight who, though he pretty much never fights and has no regular champion under him, is still officially recognized as the WBA Super Cruiserweight champion of the world. That is AWESOME!
Yet Usyk and Wilder have never fought, and both are in their late 30s. Fans don’t even know names of fighters between 201 and 224 besides those 2 guys, who are close to retirement. I am for guys between 175 to 250 lbs making big $ though. Why are all the twerps from 135 to 147 getting so much attention (outside of Canelo and Monster Inoue fights). All the big $ seems to be going to 140-154 before too long (Haney, Tank, Ryan Garcia, Teo, Crawford/Spence, Ennis, and whoever rises at 154 to be a top guy). I am ready for Haney vs Ennis in 2024 though, want to see one of them rise and one of them fall, not sure that Prograis is the one to make it happen.