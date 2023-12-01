After a sudden shift to a catch weight, both Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte weighed in for their clash Saturday night in Houston. The bout was scheduled for 140lbs as of yesterday.

Ryan Garcia 142.8 vs. Oscar Duarte 143

Floyd Schofield 135 vs. Ricardo Lopez 134.2

Shane Mosley Jr. 159.4 vs. Joshua Conley 163.6

Darius Fulghum 167.6 vs. Pachino Hill 170

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN