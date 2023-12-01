December 1, 2023
Boxing News

Kingry-Duarte Weights from Houston

Kingry Duarte Wi
Photo: Golden Boy Promotions

After a sudden shift to a catch weight, both Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte weighed in for their clash Saturday night in Houston. The bout was scheduled for 140lbs as of yesterday.

Ryan Garcia 142.8 vs. Oscar Duarte 143
Floyd Schofield 135 vs. Ricardo Lopez 134.2
Shane Mosley Jr. 159.4 vs. Joshua Conley 163.6
Darius Fulghum 167.6 vs. Pachino Hill 170

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

  • Cmon Duarte you can do it homes!!!!

    Duarte a from my town but regardless this I think he can upset Ryan

    Duarte is a very strong 135 but I’m skeptical how he will perform at 140

    Ryan looked good as well at 140

    Duarte by one point if he don’t get robbed

  • This is going to be a war!!!! I get the feeling a potential fight of the year candidate. Duarte is going to bring it. He has an actor and Oscar pulling for him. Ryan want to beats Duarte which is equivalent to beating Oscar as well.

  • 160 is a wasteland at the moment. I’m thinking if Mosley can get maybe one or two more wins (including this one), he might have a pretty good chance at getting a title shot. Certainly wouldn’t pick him to win it against any of the champions now, but he’s sitting on four top ten rankings and that division is pretty barren of big names.

    • >