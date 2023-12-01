After a sudden shift to a catch weight, both Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte weighed in for their clash Saturday night in Houston. The bout was scheduled for 140lbs as of yesterday.
Ryan Garcia 142.8 vs. Oscar Duarte 143
Floyd Schofield 135 vs. Ricardo Lopez 134.2
Shane Mosley Jr. 159.4 vs. Joshua Conley 163.6
Darius Fulghum 167.6 vs. Pachino Hill 170
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Cmon Duarte you can do it homes!!!!
Duarte a from my town but regardless this I think he can upset Ryan
Duarte is a very strong 135 but I’m skeptical how he will perform at 140
Ryan looked good as well at 140
Duarte by one point if he don’t get robbed
Let’s go Duarte puro chihuahua !!!!!!!
Eres de Parral? Duarte es de Parral.
Nací en Parral pero me moví a delicias desde chiquito como a 2 horas de ahí
You keep telling us Duarte is from your hometown. Do you want a cookie?
The guy is a twit. Even responds to his own comments.
Plus he knows NOTHING about boxing.
I think this is gona be a great great fight
I hope ryan don’t run like chicken
This is going to be a war!!!! I get the feeling a potential fight of the year candidate. Duarte is going to bring it. He has an actor and Oscar pulling for him. Ryan want to beats Duarte which is equivalent to beating Oscar as well.
160 is a wasteland at the moment. I’m thinking if Mosley can get maybe one or two more wins (including this one), he might have a pretty good chance at getting a title shot. Certainly wouldn’t pick him to win it against any of the champions now, but he’s sitting on four top ten rankings and that division is pretty barren of big names.