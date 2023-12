Rozicki, Durodola make weight Ryan Rozicki 197.4 vs. Olarewaju Durodola 197.4

John Blanco 168 vs. Bryan Galvez 164

Pedro Bernal 130.4 vs. Mario Vera 128.6

Brett Beaton 159.6 vs. Kenny Chery 160.8

Diana Tapia 154.2 vs. Jennifer Williams 144.4

Reda Benbaziz 135.4 vs. Ramiro Garcia Lopez 136.2 Venue: Emera Centre Stadium in Sydney, NS, Canada

Promoter: Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions)

TV: PPV Gwynne tops Marsili, Gorman loses Kingry-Duarte Weights from Houston Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.