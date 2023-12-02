December 1, 2023
Boxing Results

Gwynne tops Marsili, Gorman loses

Lightweight Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs) got all he could handle from previously unbeaten 47-year-old Emiliano Marsili (42-1-1, 16 KOs), but still came away with the W on Friday night at the famed York Hall in London. Gwynne was crowned EBU European lightweight champion when Marsili was unable to continue after round eight due to a shoulder injury.

Heavyweight Nathan Gorman (19-3, 13 KOs) came into the ring at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, England, at a career high 296 pounds. He left the ring with an eight round loss to the much fitter Bohdan Myronets (8-1, 4 KOs). The referee scored it 77-76.

