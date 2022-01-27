The World Boxing Association (WBA) approved the rematch between Mexican Light Flyweight world champion Eduard Bermúdez and the number 8 in the ranking, former champion Carlos Cañizalez, due to an injury of the super champion of the category, Hiroto Kyoguchi.

Although the purse bid for the fight between Kyoguchi and Bermúdez was scheduled for January 28th, it was suspended because the Japanese boxer is in the recovery process from an injury and will not be able to fulfill the commitment.

For this reason, the WBA Championships Committee allowed the voluntary defense of Bermúdez against Cañizales. The winner of the match must face Kyoguchi in his next fight and if the result is a draw, then Bermúdez has the obligation to face the Japanese boxer.

The WBA is working on its title reduction plan and hopes that the 108-pound division can have a single champion in the shortest time possible.