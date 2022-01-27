A purse bid for the WBO middleweight championship contest between champion Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade and mandatory challenger Zhanibek “Kazakh Style” Alimkhanuly is scheduled to be held Friday at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, Adrdade reportedly now plans to vacate the WBO belt and move up to the super middleweight division. According to SI, Andrade is being lined up for an eliminator with Zach Parker with the winner to become WBO mandatory for undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.
I actually heard that Andrade – Parker would be for an interim belt. That’s fine for me, I don’t know if Canelo is coming back to the division if he does end up going to cruiser, but I’d be shocked if came back to fight Andrade or Parker.
I’d say good move for Andrade because if he wins, he ends up, most likely, being three time champion in three different weight classes, but as someone who struggled to get big fights at 160, I think he’s going to have an even greater problem at 168, simply because there’re less big names. Take Canelo out and there’s Benavidez, Daniel Jacobs and….. who am I forgetting?