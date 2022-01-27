A purse bid for the WBO middleweight championship contest between champion Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade and mandatory challenger Zhanibek “Kazakh Style” Alimkhanuly is scheduled to be held Friday at WBO Headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, Adrdade reportedly now plans to vacate the WBO belt and move up to the super middleweight division. According to SI, Andrade is being lined up for an eliminator with Zach Parker with the winner to become WBO mandatory for undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.