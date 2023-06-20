June 20, 2023
Boxing News

WBA 115lb champ Franco, Ioka to collide again

Ioka Franco Pics

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBA 115-pound champion Joshua Franco (18-1-3, 8 KOs), US, will square off against previously four-division titlist Kazuto Ioka (29-2-1, 15 KOs) in a grudge fight on this coming Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Their first encounter on New Year’s Eve last saw a majority draw (114-114 twice, 115-113 for Franco) that meant Joshua’s hairline but successful defense of his belt. Then Ioka was the WBO ruler in a unification bout, but the skillful Japanese counterpuncher renounced his belt to pursue a rematch with his grudge rival.

Ioka showed a public workout with his Cuban trainer Ismael Salas yesterday, while Franco participated in a public training today (Tuesday). Each looked very fit, fast and fine in speed and skills to make us expect a very competitive rematch.

Ioka said, “This time I’ll win clearly and if possible score a knockout victory.”

Franco, the defending titlist, said, “I wish to score with more clearly effective punches to Ioka in order to appeal to the judges. If so, I’ll be a victor by a very clear decision.”

Time will tell.

_

Tevin Farmer returns Saturday night
Ray Wheatley Passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Kinda sucks that Ioka had to give up his belt for pursuing a unification, but this is still a big fight (and the winner could always go after Ioka’s old belt with Nakatani now). Generally would be thinking that Ioka would find a way to win, but I’m through with sleeping on Franco now. I think he wins a clear decision this time, 8-4ish.

    Reply
    • >