By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBA 115-pound champion Joshua Franco (18-1-3, 8 KOs), US, will square off against previously four-division titlist Kazuto Ioka (29-2-1, 15 KOs) in a grudge fight on this coming Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Their first encounter on New Year’s Eve last saw a majority draw (114-114 twice, 115-113 for Franco) that meant Joshua’s hairline but successful defense of his belt. Then Ioka was the WBO ruler in a unification bout, but the skillful Japanese counterpuncher renounced his belt to pursue a rematch with his grudge rival.

Ioka showed a public workout with his Cuban trainer Ismael Salas yesterday, while Franco participated in a public training today (Tuesday). Each looked very fit, fast and fine in speed and skills to make us expect a very competitive rematch.

Ioka said, “This time I’ll win clearly and if possible score a knockout victory.”

Franco, the defending titlist, said, “I wish to score with more clearly effective punches to Ioka in order to appeal to the judges. If so, I’ll be a victor by a very clear decision.”

Time will tell.

