This Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, former IBF junior lightweight world champion Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) returns to action when he takes on Avery Sparrow (11-4, 4 KOs) in a ten round lightweight bout between popular Philly fighters. Farmer, 32, will be making his first appearance in nearly three-and-a-half years. He won the world title in August 2018 against Billy Dib and made four successful before being dethroned by JoJo Diaz 18 months later.

On the undercard in six-round bouts, Dezmond Lucas (6-1, 3KOs) of Bronx, NY fights Elijah Vines (5-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super welterweight bout.

Romuel Cruz (8-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Jenn Gonzalez (9-19-1, 5 KOs) of Santa Teraza, Nicaragua in a featherweight contest.

Derrick Webster (29-4, 14 KOs) of Glassboro, NJ fights an opponent to be named in a super middleweight contest.

In four-round bouts:

Gustavo Morales (1-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA battles Najee Belcher (0-2) of Las Vegas in a welterweight contest.

Luis Gonzalez Colon (5-1, 4 KOs) of Aibomito, Puerto Rico faces off against Efrain Cruz (4-6-1, 1 KO) of Viequez, Puerto Rico in a super lightweight bout.

Trinidad Vargas (2-0, 1 KO) of Grand Prairie, Texas boxes Artimus Sartor (4-3, 1 KO) of Cincinnati, Ohio in a bantamweight fight.

The card is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.