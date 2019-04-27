WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa) delivered another exciting night of boxing Friday night at the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The main event featured WBA #1 ranked super featherweight Rene Alvarado (31-8, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua defeating durable countryman Eusebio Osejo (30-22-3, 8 KOs). Alvarado dominated the action from the outset but Osejo came to fight. Alvarado inflicted a lot of punishment to the body and face of Osejo. So much so that Osejo did not answer the bell for round 7. Alvarado was keeping active while awaiting his world title opportunity. His twin brother Felix Alvarado is the current IBF light flyweight world champion.

The undercard saw featherweight Marcio Soza (17-6-2, 10 KOs) stopping local veteran Miguel Corea (9-22,4 KOs) in round 4. A very entertaining fight saw local favorite Winston Guerrero (6-0, 3 KOs) remain unbeaten, defeating countryman Harvy Calero (6-5-2, 1KO) by decision.