Report, photos by Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten former Japanese amateur star Kasumi Saeki (3-0, 2 KOs) will meet Mexican Elizabeth Lopez (6-1-4, 1 KO) in quest of the vacant WBC 105-pound championship on Saturday in Osaka, Japan.



Saeki, a highly expected prospect, 22, already acquired the WBO Asia Pacific belt in her third professional outing by halting Thailander Wassana Mamdee in three lopsided rounds here last December. Lopez, a mother of three sons (10, 9, 7 years of age) at 26, is a short but sturdy puncher, being unbeaten since 2016. It will be a competitive fight that entertains the audience.

In the semi-windup, former WBO champ Etsuko Tada (18-3-2, 5 KOs) will face Thailander Kanyarat Yoohanngoh (6-2, 3 KOs) in the WBC female eliminator to decide the mandatory 105-pound contender over ten frames. The referee will be Korean Ms. Kyoung-Ha Shin.

This show will be presented by Shinsei Promotions.

–

