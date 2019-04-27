Regis Prograis, Kiryl Relikh, Nonito Donaire and Stephon Young are set for their WBSS semi-finals tonight at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

WBSS Super-Lightweight Semi-Final & WBA World Super-Lightweight Championship

Regis Prograis: “It’s a big fight. I am a native of Louisiana and I am very happy to be able to fight here. There is nothing stopping me from getting that belt. It’s on! I’mma knock his ass the f*ck out!”

Kiryl Relikh: “I have always traveled abroad, being the visiting boxer. So, I have no problems fighting Regis here.”

WBSS Bantamweight Semi-Final & WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship

Nonito Donaire: “I am ready for anything, that is the mentality that I have. We work on the adaptation to be able to adapt to the situation. So here I am, ready to go. I am grateful for Stephon coming in and making this fight happen.”

Stephon Young: “It was a dream coming true. When I heard I was fighting for the world title I was like ‘yeah it’s my time’. And I believe I’m going to win!”