Going into the final round, the late rally of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai had almost whittled down Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada’s lead. After eight rounds Estrada was ahead 80-72 and 78-74 twice. Rungvisai’s late rally got him close, but was too little too late.



“I wanted to show people that I came to throw punches from beginning to end,” said Estrada, who had strong support from Mexican fans in Inglewood. “Our team came very well prepared and this is what gave us the victory. I dedicate the fight all of Mexico, my beloved Sonora and, of course, to Puerto Penasco.”

“El Gallo” stated that he’s looking for a title unification fight after this.

The crowd at The Forum was announced as 5,127.

Since the super flyweight division was formed in 1980, there have been 24 world champions recognized by The WBC. Estrada is the fifth hailing from Mexico.