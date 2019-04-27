By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #12 light-middleweight Dwight Ritchie (19-1, 2 KOs) outscored South Korean 154 pound champion Jung Hoon Kang (10-10, 2 KOs) over eight rounds by unanimous decision at the Whitehorse Club, East Burwood, Victoria, Australia on Saturday. Ritchie is a former OPBF Champion and is coming off a ten round points decision victory over Australian light middleweight champion Joel Camilleri in 2018.

Rio De Janiero 2016 Olympic heavyweight representative Jason Whateley (4-0, 3 KOs) bombed out Fiji’s Filimoni Nalivia (5-1, 3 KOs) out in round one of a scheduled eight round WBF Australasian cruiserweight title bout. The 6’5” Whateley also captured the Silver Medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In other action, unbeaten featherweight Jai Alexander (10-0, 6 KOs) scored an eight round split decision over Fiji’s Krishnil Mudliar (8-5, 5 KOs) in a closely contested bout for the WBF Australasian title.