Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs) continued his reign of terror with a fourth round knockout win over Richard Lartey (14-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Wembley Arena in London. A right hand on the jaw laid out Lartey at 1:50. Unbeaten heavyweight rival Joe Joyce, possibly Dubois’ next opponent, was looking on at ringside.

Unbeaten super flyweight Sunny Edwards (11-0, 4 KOs) stopped Pedro Matos (7-2, 1 KO) in round eight.

Unbeaten super middleweight Lerrone Richards (12-0, 3 KOs) outpointed

Tommy Langford (21-4, 6 KOs) over twelve rounds by scores of 118-110,

116-113, 118-111 to claim the vacant Commonwealth belt.

Unbeaten super lightweight Jack Catterall (24-0, 13 KOs) knocked out Oscar Amador (10-18, 1 KO) in round three.