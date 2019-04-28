Rising heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round TKO over former German champion Michael Wallisch (19-2, 12 KOs). Ajagba dropped Wallisch to a knee in round two, then hit Wallisch again when he was down. Ajagba got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:40. The fearsome Ajagba’s only non-KO occurred when his opponent fled the ring at the opening bell rang and was DQ’d.

Unbeaten welterweight Terrell Williams (18-0, 13 KOs) won by ten round split decision over Justin DeLoach (18-4, 9 KOs).

Unbeaten featherweight Ranfis Javier Encarnacion (16-0, 12 KOs) knocked out Jose Bustos (14-10-3, 9 KOs) in round two.

Super welterweight Flavio Rodriguez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) took a six round majority nod over Gaku Takahashi (16-10-1, 8 KOs).

Super lightweight Clay “3rd degree” Burns (7-5-2, 4 KOs) surprised Yovani Rodarte (10-2-1, 5 KOs), winning by six round unanimous decision.