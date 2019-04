WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) scored a sensational one-punch knockout in round six over late sub Stephon Young (18-2-3) in a World Boxing Super Series semi-final on Saturday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. 36-year-old Donaire walked down Young for five rounds, then laid him out in round six with a massive left hook. Time was 2:37.

Donaire was originally slated to face IBF champ Zolani Tete, who pulled out earlier in the week with a shoulder injury.