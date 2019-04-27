By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Jeff Zimmerman

In an all-out slugfest, super lightweight Luis Hernandez (17-0, 14 KOs) scored an impressive knockout against Diego Sanchez (18-1, 15 KOs) in the 7th round at The Real Estate Council (TREC) FightNight XXXI at Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

Hernandez came out swinging from the opening bell landing heavy blows to the body and head of Sanchez. Sanchez showed he was more than game as he traded punches with the taller, longer Hernandez. Hernandez initiated the action as he often put Sanchez against the ropes and teed off.

By the 4th round, Hernandez was well in control, but could not put his fellow Mexican countryman away. In the 7th round, Hernandez put Sanchez against the ropes once again and unleashed a flurry of shots and this time Sanchez was unable to fire back and was dropped against the ropes. Sanchez surprisingly got to his feet, but another Hernandez onslaught, left Referee Laurence Cole to wave it off as Sanchez was falling through the ropes. The time of the stoppage was 1:44 of the 7th round for the TKO. Hernandez remained undefeated and claimed the vacant WBC youth super lightweight title.

Light heavyweight southpaw Quinton Rankin (15-5-2, 12 KOs) survived some early trouble against the strong Neller Obregon (11-2, 7 KOs) before catching him with multiple body shots at the end of the 3rd round and put him on the canvas just before the bell sounded. Rankin jumped all over Obregon in the 4th round and put down again with a flurry of left and right hooks. Obregon stayed on one knee and was counted out at 48 seconds for the KO victory for Rankin.

In the opening bout of FightNight XXXI for The Real Estate Council black tie affair in Dallas, super featherweight Kenneth “The Problem Child” Taylor (8-1-2, 6 KOs) scored a 2nd round TKO against Jorge Gonzalez (7-2, 5 KOs). Gonzalez came out aggressive in the 1st round and took the fight to Taylor, but in the 2nd round Taylor landed an impressive right uppercut that dropped Gonzalez. Gonzalez never got to his feet as Referee Laurence Cole counted him out and Taylor earned the TKO win. The official time was 2:59 of the 2nd round of the scheduled six.

Hall of Famer Jimmy Lennon Jr. served as the ring announcer and local radio personality Mark Elfenbein was the MC of the black-tie event.