Unbeaten Greek prospect Andreas Katzourakis (4-0, 3 KOs) stepped up in class and unanimously decisioned former Season Two “Contender” series star Walter Wright (17-6, 8 KOs) at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, in Montebello, California Friday night. Katzourakis showed that he was much more than just a puncher in route to his first distance fight as a professional. All three judges were in agreement after 6 completed rounds with scores of 60-54 all in favor to Katzourakis.

The undercard was highlighted by unbeaten Georgian amateur standout Nikoloz Sekhniashvili(3-0, 2KOs) and his highlight real first round body shot KO of the normally durable Journeyman Antonio Louis Hernandez.