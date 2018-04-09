Warren: Fury would jab Joshua silly

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

According to Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would defeat current WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. ”For me, he (Fury) is head and shoulders above the rest and a far superior operator, even though he has still got it all to prove again,” said Warren. “Could you see Joshua controlling Tyson like he did Parker? I can’t see it. He would jab him silly. In fairness to him, Joshua did mention Tyson in his post-fight interview and it is becoming more and more obvious that AJ is about the only sane one there!”