Local hero Rodolfo “La Cobrita” Gomez Jr. (13-4-1, 8 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over former world champion Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga (32-11-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. The bout ended in a heated eighth round exchange in which Gomez sent Mayorga crashing to the canvas. The 45-year-old Mayorga suffered his second consecutive stoppage loss.