Rising British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) will face American Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s clash with Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1, live worldwide on DAZN. Undefeated middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (13-0, 9 KOs) will look to close in on a clash with unbeaten rival Felix Cash, with ‘Ammo’ meeting River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs). As previously announced, Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) challenges Matteo Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs) for the European middleweight title on the same card. Also featured is Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs), the son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, against Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KO).

