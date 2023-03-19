Rising British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) will face American Michael Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s clash with Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1, live worldwide on DAZN. Undefeated middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (13-0, 9 KOs) will look to close in on a clash with unbeaten rival Felix Cash, with ‘Ammo’ meeting River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs). As previously announced, Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) challenges Matteo Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs) for the European middleweight title on the same card. Also featured is Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs), the son of British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, against Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KO).
I figured the prospects would come calling for Coffie after his last few fights. It’s been a really quick turnaround for him after he knocked off Darmani Rock just a couple of years ago and was pretty hot in the division.
If ref Frank Cappuccino was alive we could have Michael Coffie vs Richard Lartey for the WBC Espresso belt. The WBC would have zero shame in that money grab.
Campbell Hutton is a phoney-fighting a guy with 7 losses-sorry this kid is going nowhere