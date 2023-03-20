Carson Jones victorious Former welterweight contender Carson Jones (43-15-3, 31 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Dedrick Bell (31-35-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Despite having 60+ pro fights AND a three year layoff between 2019 and 2022, Jones is still just 36. Wardley-Coffie on Joshua-Franklin undercard Like this: Like Loading...

