Ward, Roach and Richardson on Contender

EPIX has announced that undefeated former champion Andre “Son of God” Ward will host the new version of The Contender boxing franchise. Legendary boxing trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson join as trainers. The all-new 12-episode season of the boxing competition series, the first of its kind to air on EPIX is produced by Mark Burnett and his longtime executive producer Eric Van Wagenen. MGM Television has joined forces with Paramount Television to produce, and filming will begin this Spring 2018 in Los Angeles. There will be 16 fighters divided into two teams in an elimination-style tournament. The fighters haven’t been named.