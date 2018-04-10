Featherweight Madness on Showtime

Showtime Sports added two featherweight bouts to its robust boxing schedule with two high-stakes matchups from the U.K. streaming live on Showtime Sports social media platforms, free to boxing fans in the U.S.

Former two-division world champion Carl Frampton will battle former four-division champion Nonito Donaire on Saturday, April 21 in Belfast, Ireland for the interim WBO Featherweight Title.

Then, on Saturday, May 19, IBF World Champion Lee Selby will defend his 126-pound title against undefeated Josh Warrington live from Leeds, England. Both Showtime Boxing International social media offerings will stream live in the U.S. on SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page and Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.

The previously announced rematch between WBA Featherweight World Champion Leo Santa Cruz and former three-division champion Abner Mares will take place just a few weeks later on Saturday, June 9 live on Showtime from the Staples Center in L.A.

In all, five of the consensus top-10 ranked featherweights will clash on Showtime platforms in two months, including two world champions and four former multi-division champions. These matchups between titleholders and top-ranked featherweights will give further clarity to a stacked division.