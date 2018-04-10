April 10, 2018

6’6 super welter Fundora in action

6’6 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) will face Minnesota-based KO artist Veshawn Owens (9-0, 9 KOs) this Friday in an eight-round showdown at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The fight card is being televised by FS1, but it’s not sounding like Fundora-Owens will make the telecast. 🙁

