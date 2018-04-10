Abell: KO isn’t the only way I can beat Adamek

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I know a lot about Tomasz Adamek. Always hard working, extremely smart and tough between the ropes. But my time is now. Time to face a very good opponent and add win number 35 to my resume,” says heavyweight Joey Abell (34-9, 32 KO), who after three consecutive spectacular KO wins will face former light heavyweight and cruiserweight world champion and heavyweight contender Tomasz Adamek (52-5, 30 KO) on April 21, in Częstochowa, Poland.



“Contrary to the popular opinion I’ll be ready for ten rounds. If I have a chance to KO him fast, I’ll do it… but this is not the only way I can beat Adamek.

“Of course, in the heavyweight division having knockout power in both hands, when one punch can finish it, helps a lot. What’s important: this is a second consecutive fight when I have time to prepare, have a full training camp. In the past, I had maybe a week, sometimes less than that to take a big fight. It makes a big difference,” said heavy-hitting southpaw, who in his last fight, also in Poland, brutally dispatched in three rounds then 22-1, 15 KO, Krzysztof Zimnoch.

Polsat Boxing Night, promoted by MB Promotions, will also feature a series of highly competitive bouts, with European Championship belt clash between one of the top cruiserweights, #6 WBA/IBF #8 WBC rated Mateusz Masternak (40-4, 27 KO) against championship contender Youri Kalenga (23-4, 16 KO), 24-year old light heavyweight Robert Parzęczewski (19-1, 12 KO).

Fans in Częstochowa will also cheer for interesting Polish prospects – cruiserweight Adam Balski (11-0, 8 KO), super welterweight Łukasz Wierzbicki (15-0, 6 KO) – and a female WBO championship title bout between Polish titleholder Ewa Brodnicka (14-0, 2 KO) and Canada’s Sarah Pucek (8-2, 1 KO).

April 21 will also mark the return, after a 3 year boxing hiatus, of former top rated super welterweight, still undefeated Damian Jonak (39-0, 21 KO).