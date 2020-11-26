Wanheng Menayothin busca llegar a 55-0 en su defensa 13 de titulo WBC El invicto campeón de peso paja del CMB Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 KOs) defenderá su cinturón contra el clasificado # 3 Panya Pradabsri (18-1, 10 KOs) el viernes en la provincia de Nakhon Sawan de Tailandia. Si gana, Wanheng hará la decimotercera defensa exitosa del cinturón que ganó al derrotar a Osvaldo Novoa hace seis años. La cartelera es presentada por Petpiya Fight y será transmitida por Channel 7 en Tailandia. Shvedenko-Osipov por titulo Internacional WBC en Rusia el 21 de diciembre Conferencia de Prensa Jacobs-Rosado en Florida

