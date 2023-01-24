WBO ##3, WBC #9 heavyweight contender Otto Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs) will return to action for his first fight of 2023, as he takes on Helaman Olguin (9-4-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round fight this Friday from Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Wallin, who is promoted by Salita Promotions, will look to stay sharp as he seeks a marquee matchup this year.

“I feel great heading into this fight,” said Wallin. “My training has been going great and I’ve done a lot of good sparring leading up to this fight. I’m excited to be fighting in New Hampshire and can’t wait to step into the ring. I can’t overlook Olguin, who is a good fighter, but I don’t think he’s on my level. I know that I can compete and win against any heavyweight in the world, and I’ll make sure that I show why on Friday night.”