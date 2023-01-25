Showtime today officially announced the February 25 clash for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title between popular knockout artist Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) and undefeated Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Showtime telecast also includes welterweight Jamal “Shango” James (27-2, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder against 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs). Kicking off the telecast, super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) faces Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder.
This main event should be an awesome fight! And I had forgotten all about Jamal James.