Matias-Ponce is official Showtime today officially announced the February 25 clash for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title between popular knockout artist Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) and undefeated Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs) from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Showtime telecast also includes welterweight Jamal "Shango" James (27-2, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder against 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs). Kicking off the telecast, super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KOs) faces Joseph "Blessed Hands" Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder. New opponent for Rocha Wallin set for tune-up Friday in NH

