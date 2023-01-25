Welterweight contender Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) will face new opponent George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana, in the main event on Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Rocha’s originally announced opponent, Anthony Young, suffered a nose injury and can no longer participate in the fight against Rocha.

Alexis Rocha: “I recently learned of the injury that Anthony suffered in sparring. To be honest, it does not matter who is standing across from me in that ring come Saturday night. The goal and the assignment remains the same: break my opponent’s will and win by stoppage. I’m ready for any fighter they put in front of me.”

George Ashie: “I promise the fans will see a great boxing match and that l will knock him out coldly.”