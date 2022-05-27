WBC #10 rated heavyweight Otto Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs) cruised to a workmanlike unanimous 10-round decision over local hero Rydell Booker (26-6-1, 13 KOs) tonight in the main event of Salita Promotions’ Detroit Brawl event in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The scores were 99-91, 100-90, 99-91.

IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev moved to 22-0, 19 KOs with a unanimous eight-round decision over Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs). Scores were 79-70 3x.

More to come…