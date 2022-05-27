May 27, 2022
Boxing Results

Wallin, Ergashev victorious

WBC #10 rated heavyweight Otto Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs) cruised to a workmanlike unanimous 10-round decision over local hero Rydell Booker (26-6-1, 13 KOs) tonight in the main event of Salita Promotions’ Detroit Brawl event in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The scores were 99-91, 100-90, 99-91.

IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev moved to 22-0, 19 KOs with a unanimous eight-round decision over Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs). Scores were 79-70 3x.

More to come…

IBF 37th Annual Convention Day 3

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Whyte was supposed to fight Otto Wallin before he fought Fury but he stood him up with a fake injury. Wallin would have beat him and then the fight should have been a rematch between Wallin and Fury.

    Reply
    • >