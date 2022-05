Weights from Germany Mahmoud Charr 246.9 vs. Nikola Milacic 224.9

Ali Eren Demirezen 262.3 vs. Kevin Johnson 251.3

Michael Wallisch 233.7 vs. Toni Thes 220.5

Christian Hammer 257.9 vs. Drazan Janjanin 271.2

Mohammed Bekdash 180.8 vs. Nikoloz Berkatashvili 180.8

Branimir Malenica 174.6 vs. Slavisa Simeunovic 176.4 Venue: Die Bucht, Hamburg, Germany

Promoter: EC Promotions

