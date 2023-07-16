Wallace vence a Sheehan en Brisbane, Australia Conor Wallace (11-1, 8 KOs) un clasificado de peso semipesado de la AMB #11, FIB #14 noqueó a Mat “The Machine” Sheehan (10-2, 7 KOs) en el primer asalto el sábado por la noche en el Fortitude Music Hall en Brisbane. Queensland, Australia. Wallace derribó a Sheehan con la mano izquierda. Sheehan superó la cuenta, pero Wallace se abalanzó de inmediato y lo tiró a la lona nuevamente para terminarlo. El tiempo era 2:10. Los títulos WBA Oceanía, IBF Pan Pacific y WBC Australasia estaban en juego. Kelly #2 de la OMB vence a Corzo #9 de la OMB en Inglaterra David Haney fue detenido por posesión de arma Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

