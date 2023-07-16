Kelly #2 de la OMB vence a Corzo #9 de la OMB en Inglaterra El clasificado mundial OMB # 2, FIB # 7, WBC # 11 del peso súper welter Josh Kelly (14-1-1, 7 KOs) logro un triunfo con una decisión unánime unilateral en doce asaltos sobre el previamente invicto OMB # 9 Gabriel Corzo (18-1, 3 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Vertu Motors Arena en Newcastle, Inglaterra. Kelly, atleta olímpico de 2016, presionó la acción mientras Corza intentaba golpear y moverse. Los golpes más duros los conectó Kelly, quien ganó con puntajes de 117-110, 120-107, 120-107. Kelly conserva su cinturón internacional de la OMB. Wallace vence a Sheehan en Brisbane, Australia Like this: Like Loading...

