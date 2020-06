By Przemek Garczarczyk

In a clash between former heavyweight world title challengers, Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous but rather uninspired decision over Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (34-17, 18 KOs) on Friday night in Konary, Poland. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 99-91.

Wach said afterward, “I injured my right hand, most likely in round seven.”