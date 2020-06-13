Former WBA interim super welterweight world champion “Golden Jack” Culcay (25-4, 13 KOs) successfully defended his WBO International belt with a twelve round unanimous decision over Howard Cospolite, (18-8-3, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Havel Studios in Berlin. Scores were 116-112, 117-111, 118-110.

In the co-feature, middleweight Marten Arsumanjan (10-1-1, 5 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Björn Schicke (16-1-1, 7 KOs) in round seven. Arsumanjan, who is Arthur Abraham’s cousin, claimed Schicke’s EBU EU belt.