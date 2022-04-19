VIDEO de entrenamientos de Tyson Fury El retador al título de peso pesado del WBC, Dillian Whyte, proclamó la semana pasada que su pelea de este fin de semana “no es el espectáculo de Tyson Fury”. Pero en el entrenamiento de medios de hoy, Fury una vez más atrajo toda la atención ya que Whyte decidió no participar. Fury es un favorito de apuestas 6:1 para retener su título mundial. Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: La estrella que brillo en Texas Arum tiene síntomas leves de COVID y no viajara a Londres

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

