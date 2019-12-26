Video: Davis vs. Gamboa Press Conference Saturday night on Showtime, WBA #1 Gervonta “Tank” Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) takes on #2 Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBA lightweight belt and WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KOs) defends against WBA #11 Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KOs). Results from Belgium

