December 26, 2019
Results from Belgium

Super lightweight Hedi Slimani (33-5, 17 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Andreas Maier (8-4, 5 KOs) in the featured bout of the annual Christmas Day card at the Sporthal De Krekel in Izegem, Belgium.

Also, welterweight Meriton Karaxha (27-5-2, 9 KOs) avenged a 2018 split decision loss to Maxim Churbanov (8-7-1, 0 KOs) via eight round unanimous decision.

Other Results:
Amy Naert W4 Snezana Siljikovic (bantamweight)
Julien Demeyer KO2 Joffrey Audenaert (super welterweight)
Milan Prat W6 David Bency (super welterweight)
Mevludin Suleymani W6 Elisee Kouassi (super welterweight)

