It’s one of boxing’s great traditions. Every year, for many decades, the Belgian city of Izegem has hosted a professional boxing card on Christmas Day. This year’s show, held at the Sporthal De Krekel, features six pro and four amateur bouts. In the main fights, welterweight Meriton Karaxha (26-5-2, 9 KOs) looks to avenge a 2018 split decision loss to Maxim Churbanov (8-6-1, 0 KOs) and super lightweight Hedi Slimani (32-5, 16 KOs) takes on Andreas Maier (8-3, 5 KOs) in a pair of eight-rounders.