By Miguel Maravilla

Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs), who recently signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA, returns against former world champion Jessie Vargas (29-2-1, 11 KOs) on February 29 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas live on DAZN.



“I’m really excited to get back in the ring. A fight with Jessie allows me to bring out the best in me. It’s not an easy fight, I don’t take easy fights,” Garcia said. “We decided on this agreement with Hearn because this is what was best for me and Jessie’s name was mentioned.

“There were talks about a Pacquiao fight but no date. I wanted to return to the ring as soon as possible. I couldn’t wait. Manny was too involved with the politics in his country, so I wasn’t going to wait for him.” Garcia explained.

Mikey is coming off his first loss, a one-sided decision defeat at the hands of IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence. “That fight didn’t go my way. That’s boxing. What matters is what happens after,” Garcia explained. “There are no regrets. I just wanted the best challenge and I want to fight the best to be remembered as a fighter that took on everybody. That’s how all the greats are remembered.”

This will be the second consecutive fight for Southern California native Garcia in the Dallas area thanks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “Jerry Jones was really happy with what we did the last time. He opened the door for us and we are heading back to Texas to fight at the Star,” Garcia said.

With the fight over two months away, Mikey will be working with his father Eduardo along with his brother, former world champion and trainer of the year Robert Garcia at the Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California as they prepare for Vargas.

“Jessie is a great fighter,” Mikey said. “He has fought some of the best. He fought Timothy Bradley, Manny Pacquiao. That speaks volumes of him.

“My father and my brother told me to take an easier fight. Had I picked an easy fight, in the long run it wouldn’t do me any good. I needed a challenge. I have a lot of questions to answer because many are doubting my hunger and desire in the sport. This return will show what kind of fighter I really am.”

