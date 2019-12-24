Former two-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who Showtime bills as “boxing’s hottest attraction,” kicked off fight week with a public workout at the Atlanta Sports Complex on Monday night. Davis will take on Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA lightweight title Saturday on Showtime from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.



“I’m must-see TV!” said Davis, whose record of 22-0 with 21 KOs doesn’t suggest he’s wrong. “I think it’s a mistake that [Gamboa] didn’t watch my last fight in July. Saturday night we’ll see just how much he’s been studying me.”