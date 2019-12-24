December 24, 2019
Boxing News

Tank Davis: I’m must-see TV

Former two-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who Showtime bills as “boxing’s hottest attraction,” kicked off fight week with a public workout at the Atlanta Sports Complex on Monday night. Davis will take on Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA lightweight title Saturday on Showtime from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tankdavisworkout
Photo: Mayweather Promotions

“I’m must-see TV!” said Davis, whose record of 22-0 with 21 KOs doesn’t suggest he’s wrong. “I think it’s a mistake that [Gamboa] didn’t watch my last fight in July. Saturday night we’ll see just how much he’s been studying me.”

  • I am not totally sold on Tank yet. He is an improving fighter in each bout. He has some flaws, but, as he develops he is really looking good in each fight.

    Reply

  • Davis has that fifth gear and when he turns it up, its lights out and
    it separates him from the others. He is good this will be a very interesting fight.

    Reply
