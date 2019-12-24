By Héctor Villarreal

Former two-division champion, Luis “El Nica” Concepcion (38-8, 27 KOs) faces Colombian Rober Barrera (23-2, 13 KOs), for the WBA interim world flyweight championship on the main event of the WBA KO to Drugs Festival to be held in the Arena Roberto Duran in Panama on Friday, February 7th 2020. Barrera is listed on the fifth position of the latest ranking and the local Concepcion is ranked eighth.



The card, announced on Monday afternoon at Hotel Caribe by George Sarantopoulos´ Sparta Promotions and Rogelio Espiño´s TSP Boxing, includes another interim belt disputed by light flyweights Daniel Matellon (10-0-2, 6 KOs) from Cuba and Mexican Erik Lopez (14-4-1, 10 KOs).

Panamanian Carlos Ortega (14-5-3, 5 KOs) and Nicaraguan Leyman Benavides (16-6-1, 3 KOs) square up for the minimumweight Gold belt. Venezuelan Mayerlin Rivas (15-4-2, 10 KOs) faces local undefeated prospect Laura Ledezma (14-0, 7 KOs) for the female superbantam world title.

“This is a great opportunity to show our new generation of talented fighters to millions of viewers throught ESPN on a card headed by veteran Luis Concepcion who developed his career fighting on previous KO to Drugs Festivals powered by this traditional and successful formula which involves the World Boxing Association, our company and now adds Sparta Promotions and ESPN”, said Espiño who promoted six KO to Drugs events through his former company Promociones y Eventos del Istmo.

“As usual many important promoters, managers, famous fighters and former campions will attend the event” Espiño added.