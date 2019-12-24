Former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm was released from prison Monday after posting a 300,000 euro bail and relinquishing his passports. The 40-year-old Sturm has in custody since April while fighting charges of tax evasion and doping.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
I remember when Sturm fought Oscar years ago. Oscar was given a gift with the decision since his name carried him the victory. Oscar looked sluggish in the whole fight. Opinions vary…
You’re 100% right on that one. They only gave Oscar the decision to secure the Hopkins fight.
This pleases me. Sturm is a dog if a bloke and the karma bus has come his way.