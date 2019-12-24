Felix Sturm Update Former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm was released from prison Monday after posting a 300,000 euro bail and relinquishing his passports. The 40-year-old Sturm has in custody since April while fighting charges of tax evasion and doping. WBA KO to Drugs card announced in Panama Full Report: Murata Sinks Butler

