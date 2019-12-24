December 24, 2019
Boxing News

Felix Sturm Update

Former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm was released from prison Monday after posting a 300,000 euro bail and relinquishing his passports. The 40-year-old Sturm has in custody since April while fighting charges of tax evasion and doping.

WBA KO to Drugs card announced in Panama
Full Report: Murata Sinks Butler

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • I remember when Sturm fought Oscar years ago. Oscar was given a gift with the decision since his name carried him the victory. Oscar looked sluggish in the whole fight. Opinions vary…

    Reply
    • >