By Miguel Maravilla
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin faced off in Los Angeles on Friday at the kick-off press conference for their undisputed super middleweight title clash taking place September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
I hope this fight does not happen
Great career GGG
Please retire
This fight proves absolutely ridiculously nothing! This is nothing but a rip-off I’ve lost total respect for Canelo.
Canelo expressed no desires to face GGG for third time, until Hearn came with the two fights deal with Bivol and Golovkin. I don’t think Canelo is well motivated, but theoretically this fight is a good option for him, after being outclassed by Bivol. I think Canelo will win a clear decision in a not too exciting fight
Perfect timing for Canelo. Getting when they getting old and slow
I’m not writing GGG completely off. He’s a proud guy and cares about his legacy. He’s always in shape. Obviously he’s not the same fighter he was 10 years ago but he hasn’t suffered much punishment and Canelo was just dominated in his last fight. You never know how that will affect someone psychologically. I’m expecting a competitive fight.