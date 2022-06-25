Video: Canelo-GGG Faceoff By Miguel Maravilla Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin faced off in Los Angeles on Friday at the kick-off press conference for their undisputed super middleweight title clash taking place September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. – Undercard Results from Kissimmee, Florida Like this: Like Loading...

