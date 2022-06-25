June 24, 2022
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from Kissimmee, Florida

In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Hakim Lopez (13-0, 8 KOs), older brother of Najee, scored an eight round unanimous decision over Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs). Lopez outworked Stewart and nearly stopped him late. Scores were 79-73 3x.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Najee Lopez (5-0, 5 KOs) scores a third round TKO over 2012 Olympian Jeysson Monroy (1-1, 1 KO). Lopez dropped Monroy twice in round two, and the bout was stopped in round three due to blood coming from inside Monroy’s eye. Time was 1:45.

Other Results:
Jaycob Gomez W6 Marcello Williams (super featherweight)
Jan Paul Rivera TKO1 Cesar Martinez (featherweight)
Trinidad Vargas TKO1 Josh Aarons (super flyweight)

Video: Canelo-GGG Faceoff
Soto, Budler make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >