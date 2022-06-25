In a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Hakim Lopez (13-0, 8 KOs), older brother of Najee, scored an eight round unanimous decision over Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs). Lopez outworked Stewart and nearly stopped him late. Scores were 79-73 3x.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Najee Lopez (5-0, 5 KOs) scores a third round TKO over 2012 Olympian Jeysson Monroy (1-1, 1 KO). Lopez dropped Monroy twice in round two, and the bout was stopped in round three due to blood coming from inside Monroy’s eye. Time was 1:45.

Other Results:

Jaycob Gomez W6 Marcello Williams (super featherweight)

Jan Paul Rivera TKO1 Cesar Martinez (featherweight)

Trinidad Vargas TKO1 Josh Aarons (super flyweight)