Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) will return to the ring in a new division against Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs). The super welterweight fight is scheduled for 12-rounds and is set to take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 6, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
“Vergil is ready to come back stronger than ever to become a world champion in this sport,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “He’s got the heart and dedication, and is on a mission to be a world title holder. I know he will make a statement in this new division against the powerful Ghanaian warrior Fredrick Lawson. Golden Boy will be starting 2024 with a bang, and we’re proud to have Vergil launch our action-packed boxing schedule for the year.”
Hopefully Ortiz has his health in order and good idea going up to 154.
ya, maybe got his booster shot…
NCSWIC
pangolin revenge..
It’s sad to see a boxer with good boxing skills but he doesn’t have a good health in order to get the best of him.
I can’t remember ever seeing a fighter who had so many cancellations due to health. Especially at Virgil’s age! I truly hope that everything is in order from a health perspective and he finally has the breakout year he’s been waiting for! Best of luck young man! You’re a lot of fun to watch….
Jab injured
Vergil is most likely jab injured. Everyone was pressured to take an experimental concoction..the timing of his problems are spot on with vax injury. Shit the shots killed hundreds of thousands at least and like you…know nobody who died of covid. He is a jab victim I believe. Pray for Vergil.