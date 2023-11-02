Ahead of Saturday’s Don King Productions event at Casino Miami Jai-Alai, Hall of Fame promoter Don King addressed assembled media along with the boxers from the main card. In the main event, WBC #1 cruiserweight Noel Mikaelian faces former champ Ilunga Makabu for the vacant WBC title.

Don King: “I’m very thankful to be here because we are taking boxing back to the people. It’s going to be a November and December to remember, and we are kicking it off with this great card we have this Saturday. The best man wins, and everyone who is fighting must be fighting for themselves. That is what we are dealing with here on this celebration of a night. The best of the best.”

Noel Mikaelian vs. Ilunga Makabu

WBC Cruiserweight Championship

Noel Mikaelian: “I wanted to fight Makabu for a long time, he’s a great southpaw but my fight IQ allows me to adapt to anyone in the ring…I don’t care that he is not here (today). If he is not in the ring on Saturday, then I will be very disappointed.”

Makabu was not in attendance due to Visa issues but is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Jonathan Guidry vs. Jesus Escalera

Heavyweight

Jonathan Guidry: “I do not have much to say but I am very prepared for this fight, and I believe we will have the best fight of the night. Sparks will fly.”

Jesus Escalera: “A lot of fighters turned me down, but [Guidry] is a true champion and stepped up and it is a complete honor. My uncle (former WBC super featherweight champion Alfredo Escalera) fought in in the same venue 40 years ago for Don King. To fight in same venue as my uncle is an honor. I plan to make my home country of Puerto Rico proud. This will be the best fight of the night and Saturday will answer a lot of questions people have about us.”

Trevor Bryan vs. Cassius Chaney

Heavyweight

Trevor Bryan: “Everyone is claiming to have the best fight but myself and Cassius Chaney have a lot to prove so I believe we will take that title. I am a former champion, so I have a lot to still prove. Nothing against Chaney but I need to go in there and take care of business.”

Cassius Chaney: “I’ve been training constantly. My team and I have been patient and working hard and I am now in a good space. I’m looking forward to Saturday to put on a great show.”